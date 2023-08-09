More Tyrannical Language From Trump, A Protected Class & A Shining Example Of A Man

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, we definitely are ruffling some feathers among the Trump idolators, but that's OK as they need to see the truth about their idol and repent, should God grant such. His latest call for a federal takeover of DC demonstrates he's both a tyrant and a deceiver. We'll also look at how certain religious, as well as mentally ill people are being protected in a way everyone else is not, and we'll take a look at a recent video of a veteran who put a young man in his place after he disrespected his mother.
