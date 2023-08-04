The End of Laughter for the Israeli Intel Int’l Police Union Plunder Dome USA?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More info: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick
&
https://judicialmisconduct.blogspot.com/2023/02/body-text-emailed-to-new-hampshire.html The ADL Federal Reserve Corp DoD Israeli Intel Int’l Police Union UN WEF BlackRock for as long as they have been in existence w/ the Rothschild Adrenochrome Opium Cartel printing up US Currency on CIA Printing Presses in Switzerland, Israel, & China elections & court cases have been rigged to confiscate property & children using George Soros type Int’l Police Union UN ADL funds for Police Informants such as BLM, ANTIFA, & Israeli & Chinese Intel internationally mainly 3rd World Migrants into USA w/ the Trillions of Off-shored US Tax Dollars to destroy the USA.
In the 1950s, predominantly White & Farming Areas like Fargo North Dakota has schools infiltrated by Israeli & Chinese Intel Federal Reserve Corp Ardrenochrome Cartel DoD FBI CIA ADL operatives to get 12 to 14 year old girls to smoke cigarettes, then marijuana to get pregnant & to set up boys for be coming drunks &/or have their lives ruined by having at least 4 years in prison for marijuana.
The Courts run by Israeli Intel could then seize property & children for Rothschild Opium Adrenochrome Cartel ADL Int’l Police Union UN Affiliated Jewish Gay Mafia UN Cult of Satan Affiliates.