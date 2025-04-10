Ted Wilson, Mark Finley Seek To Control SDA Tithe. Self-Supporting vs Independent Ministries

Ted Wilson and Mark Finley are seeking to control the tithe among Seventh-Day Adventists. This apostasy must be exposed by self-supporting ministries. David House of Saving Health Ministries is SDA.





Independent vs. Supportive Ministries at Spring Meeting. Among the many things discussed at the Seventh-day Adventist Spring Meeting yesterday, were ministries in the church. This video begins at this discussion:









Ted Wilson introduced the topic and called on Mark Finley and Mike Ryan to address it.





Finley says that supportive ministries have their root in Scripture and quoted 1 Corinthians chapter 12, where it says the body is made up of hands and eyes and many parts. He also cites Apostle Paul working as a self-supporting missionary in Acts 18, saying Paul did not seek finances from the corporate church as he shared the mission and message of the corporate church (let’s not forget that the Apostle Paul was essentially the face of the early Christian church in his missionary enterprise and writings).





He says there are 4 basic purposes of self-supporting ministries. They are,





Cooperate with mission (they were not a corrective of the failings or apostasy of the church).





Committed to the message of the church





Communicate with Adventist leadership





Collaborate in projects





These ministries are supportive of the church, they are not critical of the church, like some independent ministries. He cites ASI and OCI as examples of supportive ministry groups.





Mike Ryan spoke, and said the church’s most important resource is laypeople. “Who here in this group, does not like lay people?" Raise your hands.” No hands went up.





He then invited Steve Dickman for an interview. Steve is the president of OCI, and someone whom I had many favorable interactions with at ASI. Steve said volunteer lay people represent the church in different environments and do so without sending a bill to the church.





“Lay people are the essence of the church, we are all lay people, we may hold a position in the church but we are all laity.”





Mike asks Steve “What is the difference between supportive ministries and independent ministries?” Answer:





“The governance of our ministries must be separate from the governance structure (hierarchy) of the church, the ministry must be managed by members in good standing. Secondly, OCI requires that their ministries do not accept tithe from any church member. Thirdly, these ministries must agree to support the doctrines and mission of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. I like the term supportive ministry; when I hear the term independent ministry, I get the feeling, these people are not with us. Some of them are critical of the church, some have people in their governance structure that are not even Seventh-day Adventist. Some have even accepted tithe. Those things are adverse to working together.”





Steve went on to say that if OCI members do accept tithe they will receive ‘counseling’ to change their ways, or if they are not members already they will not be accepted as a member of OCI. “If you’re not fulfilling the membership requirements of OCI, we can start divorce proceedings.”





