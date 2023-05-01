Hunter Biden Cronies Scaring Whistleblowers From Testifying, Says Congress

Hunter Biden’s legal team is doing everything it can to obstruct the investigation into the president’s son by frightening witnesses into silence, according to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer.





Also, the Biden DOJ is suing Tennessee over the law the state recently passed banning child mutilations; a federal judge stopped Illinois' "assault weapons" ban and Colorado passed draconian anti-gun measures; recent IRS data show that blue states continued losing citizens and billions in revenue; and Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito says the leaked Dobbs decision draft made the justices "assassination targets."





In the second half of the show, John Birch Society program director and field officer Robert Owens discusses uniting constitutionalist lawyers and doctors in the fight for liberty, and TNA's Gary Benoit and Steve Bonta discuss the principle of property rights.





