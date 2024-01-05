Cyrus The Great Conquers Babylon - Must Share

This book calculates the triumphal entry of Yahushua the Messiah into Jerusalem to the day from Daniels prophecies delivered to Him while in Babylon and Persia! 1,000 years before Mahummad was born. The Coming Prince Sir Robert Anderson https://faithsaves.net/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/The-Coming-Prince-Robert-Anderson.pdf





The birth account of Yahushua in the book of Matthew includes more than just 3 wise men but 3 treasures carried far by divine inspiration and an entourage of high officials paying their respects. The literal Greek word used in Matthew, Magi, is the priest class of ancient Persia.

“Magi were priests in Zoroastrianism and the earlier religions of the western Iranians.”

The Magi were said to have been strong astrologers and even today the Parsi Zoroastrian remnant in north India are respected for their wisdom and wealth. The story of the Magi is actually a story of Israel’s history, exile, and return for their ultimate culmination. The exile is in the lineage of Christ not just because We live in a World of suffering but because it’s 14 generations from Abraham to David, 14 generations from David to the Exile, and 14 generations from the Exile until the birth Christ; the height of the Nation of Israel and the human race.





Isaiah was a prophet in old Israel from approximately ~700BC who prophecied of the destruction of the Southern Kingdom of Israel and also the new hope in the coming Messiah. A complete exact copy of the scroll of Isaiah was found in the Dead Sea Scroll cache. The Southern Kingdom was destroyed in 606BC

Isaiah 60:6 - “A multitude of camels will cover you,

The young camels of Midian and Ephah;

All those from Sheba will come;

They will carry gold and frankincense,

And they will bear the good news of Jehovah’s praises.”





The book of Daniel is short and super interesting filled with visions, a window into the world of Babylon, starting with being carried off to Babylon and ending with God sending prophecies of the coming Messiah. A young exiled noble carried off to Babylon with His People rose in prominence because He possessed a superior Spirit of wisdom and insight from inside the King’s court much like Joseph in Egypt. Daniel came to be chief of the Magi in both Babylon and Persia and had influence on the development of the Zoroastrian monotheistic religion. One reason it is important for Me to share this with You is because I actually studied Zoroastrian scriptures in the past where I learned that every religion on earth has a flood story (and teaches to love our neighbors!).





The Achaemenid Empire lost the Zoroastrian central text to Greek conquest and book burning, the later Sassanian Empire tried to attain the same level of cultural influence but was stopped by the Muslim Seleucid Empire. A thousand years after Israel was freed from Babylon, Muhummad was born and it took several hundred years for Islam to replace Zoroastrianism by means of granting inheritance to younger converts and other politics according to James Darmestester. Cyrus the Great’s proclamation of freedom of religion and freedom from slavery was studied by the Greeks and also the founding Fathers of America.





The double walls of Babylon were 15 miles on the longest side and hundreds of feet high but thick enough for chariots to race atop. Israel was supposed to be kept separated for the rivalries of kingdoms, cultures, religions, and history. The Messiah of Mankind was born within the walls of the Nation Israel. The God of Israel, the God of the Universe, sent His only First Born Son Who is God Himself to have a daily relationship with You now and for eternity and to help more and more People.