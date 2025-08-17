BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Zelensky arrived in Brussels and has already met with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Zelensky arrived in Brussels and has already met with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Today he will also take part in the meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing.” Tomorrow, together with European leaders, he will head to Washington for talks with Trump. Tomorrow, Zelensky will fly to Washington for a meeting with Trump.

Joining him will be European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Merz, Finnish president Stubb, Italian prime minister Meloni, and NATO secretary general Rutte.

The EU is once again pushing the line of “peace through strength” while insisting on the “territorial integrity of Ukraine,” von der Leyen declared.

She announced that Brussels will keep tightening restrictions on Russia, with a 19th sanctions package expected in early September.

At the same time, von der Leyen stressed that the EU demands a complete ceasefire in Ukraine before any political settlement can even be discussed.


