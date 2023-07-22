Stew Peters: 45% Of Americans Drinking POISONOUS Water: Forever Chemicals In Water

45% Of Americans Drinking POISONOUS Water: New Study Finds Forever Chemicals In Drinking Water





41 MILLION AMERICANS are drinking poisonous water containing a pharmaceutical cocktail.... 5 month investigate 50 major cities in 50 states - druges found in 24 major cities.





Poisons in our tap water are making Americans sick and chronically ill.

Longevity expert Troy Casey is here to talk about the new study showing “forever chemicals” in our drinking water.





Recently, Joe Rogan and RFK talked about atrazine in the water supply.

Atrazine is the chemical Alex Jones famously and correctly claimed was turning frogs gay.





Air, water, and soil are common elements that we pass on to future generations.

This is an actual environmental crisis but globalists promote climate change hoaxes instead.





The chemical runoff can trickle down and contaminate the water table.

This could mean those on well water are not safe.





It’s a good idea to remineralize water to put back in good things the body needs.

It’s also a good idea to put your water through a reverse osmosis filtration system.

The Amish community have less disease and produces food products that are healthy.





The quality of life you live is directly related to the quality of food you ingest.

Remnants of pharmaceutical drugs are being recycled back into our drinking water over time.





