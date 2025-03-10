BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 379 - Perfect Storm
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
6 months ago

In this video I want to extend out the information that I shared in the last video titled, “Testing Testing! We are now in a “Perfect Storm” of Auto Immune Disease or AIDS sickness worldwide. I have been talking about this INEVITABILITY for years now and of course we have been IN IT Full Steam Ahead since 2020. The IT I’m talking about in this message was first called ACQUIRED IMMUNODEFICIENCY SYNDROME or AIDS in the early 1980’s. In fact, in order to perpetuate the science VIRUS Myth they attached the Fake HIV or Human Immunodeficiency Virus to the AIDS acronym making it more scary and giving it an air of MEDICAL LEGITIMACY. HIV does not exist. It is a fiction.

AIDS simply stands for Auto Immune Disease and that is what Long Covid is. I checked what the difference is and the medical cult divides up these terms as if they were different things differentiated by a virus BUT they are in fact the same thing! Note that the acronym A I D S for both is exactly the same. There are now 100’s of different NERVOUS DISORDERS listed by the Medical Cult BUT they are all caused by CHEMICAL NERVE DAMAGE in the Brain and Body. Covid TEST and VACCINE Toxins are largely responsible for the huge surge in AIDS over the last 5 years. Nerves control every function in the body so damaging them is the key to propagating every disease imaginable. The CHEMICALS are the metaphorical GENIE released from the BOTTLE to plague mankind.


sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
