Genesis 1 - Two Creation Stories // The Assembly of gods

Genesis has two Creation Separate Stories. Chapter one is before the Angelic Rebellion and Jesus delegates the Morning Star Administration Job to Lucifer temporarily. Lucifer as directed by God/Jesus has 9 stones of Creator Codes and starts Terraforming and Seeding Life on many planets, including Earth.

Later in Gen 2.7 Jesus himself births a 12 stone Master Race - ADAM... this started the Luciferian Rebellion as told in the books of Adam and Eve.

Also see: You are a Fallen Angel

https://www.brighteon.com/4d6cb882-9aaa-49ed-8952-adee01735e72

