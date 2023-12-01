Brave TV - Dec 1, 2023 - Edward Dowd Joins Me at 1:00PM - A COVID GREAT DEPRESSION - Robert Kiyosaki CALLS for a Great Depression









Ed Dowd appears on BraveTV:

"This is the greatest cover-up I've ever seen in my life." Disability claims are on the rise, and people are wondering why. "If it's not the vaccine, what is it?" asks Ed Dowd. He also states, "Some people are going to be, unfortunately, producing spike protein their whole lives."

Afraid giant market collapse is here because 3 Stooges running White House, US Treasury, and Fed. Possible next Great Depression

Possiblly war. For millions reallly hard times ahead. For those in right mind set and prepared next Great Depression will be the best time of their lives. Please prepare. Please take care. Buy gold, silver, Bitcoin. - Robert Kiyosaki

