Ziad Marai Freed After 9 Years Behind Bars

The released prisoner Ziad Marai, from the town of Bal'a, east of Tulkarm, was freed in the Al-Aqsa Flood deal as part of a prisoner exchange with Hamas. Interview: the released prisoner Ziad Marai and his mother.
Reporting: Tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 26/01/2025
