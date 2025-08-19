Some VPNs Are Just Spyware In Disguise

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many “anonymous” VPNs are run by intelligence groups scanning your traffic—while true privacy companies build open-source, no-log tools you can actually trust. Don’t trade convenience for surveillance.
#VPNWarning #PrivacyMatters #NoLogs #OpenSource #TrustTransparency #DigitalRights #StaySecure
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport