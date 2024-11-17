This ACT by Putin Shocked The WORLD! Russia Dealt a Devastating Blow To The U.S. and NATO!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Everything that is happening in the Arctic indicates that this region will become the site of future confrontations between great superpowers. Even optimistic analysts admit that after Ukraine, the Arctic will become the main place of confrontation between the West and the East. They are confident that events will develop in this region that can provoke the beginning of a global war and the destruction of all mankind. The fact that the United States is very annoyed that Russia is rapidly increasing its presence in the Arctic is no secret to anyone................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/