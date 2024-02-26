50% of dead bodies have white, fibrous, rubbery clots, says embalmer, Richard Hirschman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
“I’ve been doing this for 20 years and never saw [ these white, fibrous, rubbery clots before ]… “Overall… at least 50% [ of dead people he has embalmed have these white, fibrous, rubbery clots in their blood ]…” “[ Of the 250 images he has of these white, rubbery clots ] NONE, that I can recall, have said on the death certificate that the death was caused by the vaccine. ] “If [ these white, fibrous, rubbery clots ] are caused by the vaccine… then the death rate for the vaccine would be through the roof…” Embalmer, Richard Hirschman tells Del Bigtree on "The Highwire" on Feb 22, 2024.
The full interview titled "EMBALMERS WORLDWIDE REPORT UNEXPLAINED FIBROUS “RUBBERY” CLOTS IN DECEASED" is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/psl73EiTQ84v/
The full episode titled "EPISODE 360: THE CLOT THICKENS" is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0W0uyXi01JTl/
Source - Fat News