German Federal election: The conspiracy to destroy Germany – what is behind Merz, Scholz & Co.?
Serious consequences for Europe! “Germany is being ruined. – But there is silence about the causes!” Germany is being systematically deindustrialized. The USA is launching a huge attack on the EU and its strongest state. But what role are German politicians playing in this and who is acting in the background? Will Merz usher in an economic turnaround as future Chancellor? Or are they all acting like contract killers for German industry? Kla.TV reveals that this is not a conspiracy theory at all, but proven reality. But: There is legitimate hope! Because it is not the upcoming federal election that will decide Germany’s or the EU’s future, but ...

politicsgermanyscholzmerz
