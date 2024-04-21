Urgent Call for Help from Patriots in the Cannabis indusry and my Brighteon Family - Cannabis Jimmy has been arrested on false charges of trafficking cannabis in Medellin Colombia.- Part A

I was framed by an ugly American born in the Dominican Republic. A real piece of shit. He had rented a room in our Nature Lodge and turned into an asshole drunk. I was in the process of throwing him out and he ran to the police and ratted on me telling the police I was some big cannabs dealer selling drugs, All lies. I need to set up a fund for my defense as I am still under arrest . I spent 15 days in the Slammer with a bunch of murderers, rapists, drug dealers, etc. Mixed in a big room in the general population. I am writing a book on my recent experience in the main County jail in Medellin Colombia. I also someone will pick this story up so we can do a movie on Netfliz. Check out Google: 73 yr old Amercian arrested for selling drugs. All bullshit. I am number one on Google for Cannabis Tours here and I think someone was out to get me, etc. But the main reason, is this asshole who was living in our house went to police and set me up for a raid. I will make a video next week explaining everything. Stay tuned