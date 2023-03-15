BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why You Need the Visum Light Therapy Tool | Conners Clinic - Alternative Cancer Coaching
Conners Clinic
Conners Clinic
143 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
60 views • 03/15/2023

Visum Light (patent pending) is your all-in-one comprehensive wellness therapy device. Polychromatic and monochromatic operator controlled timer, dosing, Nogier frequencies and Pre-programmed patterns. All this in one device!


The Visum Light is the newest light from the makers of the AAH Light. Taking all the experience and knowledge gained with the AAH Lights, we were in the perfect position to design the Patent Pending Visum Light.


We are the first to offer a polychromatic variable pulsed therapy light that is operator controlled. YOU have the ability to select and combine colors, time, intensity, Nogier frequencies and seven pre-programmed settings. That is incredible and why you will not find that with any other hand-held therapy light!


Learn more at https://shop.connersclinic.com/produc...


Keywords
rifealternative cancer treatmentlight therapydr kevin connersconners clinicholistic cancernatural cancer cureconnors clinicdr kevin connorsvisum lightred light healingblue light healinggreen light healingnir healingnear infrared healing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy