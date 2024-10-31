P.2 Mike, and EVERYONE else, is a MIXED BAG and a MANAGEMENT ISSUE; practical psychology MVI_2755

Over my 67 years of accumulating experience, I have yet to encounter anyone who I am confident is not a mixed bag of logical consistencies and inconsistencies, nor a social management issue, both to a greater or lesser extent. We are all on the continuum between zero and one in respect to these two metrics. Yes, I include myself in this assessment.

I have immense respect and admiration for Mike Adams of Brighteon, and so I hope that my viewers will remember that I am using Mr Adams purely as an example of the power of detrimental cognitive dissonance to attenuate our reasoning, and that 100% of us are subject to the phenomenon daily. Does it matter? Yes and no. No when the issues are minor, yes when the issues are major. In other words, on issues of substance, the less we succumb to detrimental cognitive dissonance, and thus benefit from an increase in our connection to reality, it does matter.



