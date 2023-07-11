"France decided to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine to "support" the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," - Emmanuel Macron.

ℹ️This will most likely be SCALP-EG or as it's known in Britain the "Storm Shadow"

Russian AD has already adapted to this threat and Russian Forces even managed to recover one almost fully intact and sent it to Military Specialists for examination (and hopefully later to Iran)

A French diplomatic source claims that France intends to supply around 50 SCALP [Storm Shadow] cruise missiles to Ukraine

