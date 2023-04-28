BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Do We Attract the Opposite? Do We Remember Everything After We Pass? Where is All the Information of Our Life Stored? Abusive Relationship, Why "The Secret” Law of Attraction Doesn’t Always Work?
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
95 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • 04/28/2023

Original:https://youtu.be/WWbQyPvjkwA

20080119 Overview Of Divine Truth - Secrets Of The Universe


Cut:

41m23s - 48m05s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com





“YOUR LAW OF ATTRACTION WILL TELL YOU WHAT YOU ARE IGNORING IN YOUR SOUL.”

@ 46m43s


“GOD’S DEFINITION OF LOVE IS - IT IS NEVER EVER PAINFUL AND IT NEVER EVER RESULTS IN SUFFERING. IF YOU LOVE SOMEBODY AND YOU’RE IN PAIN WITH IT OR YOU THINK YOU LOVE SOMEBODY AND YOU ARE SUFFERING BECAUSE OF IT, IT’S NOT LOVE YOU’RE EXPERIENCING.”

@ 47m30s


Keywords
spiritualitysimplesoul foodabusive relationshipsdivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healingsoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythinghuman and animalsi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healmental health and wellbeingattracting the oppositesoul influencesbrain and intellecthuman afterlife and spirit worldsoul law of attractionunworthy and unwanteddenial of my soulgods definition of loveif it hurts it is not love
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy