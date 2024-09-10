PROSTITUTE VP GIVES RIGHTS TO 100,000 HAITIAN ILLEGALS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Flashback - Kamala Harris: ‘We Extended Temporary Protected Status to Over 100,000 Haitian Migrants ... They Need Support’
‘They need protection’
Sep 9, 2024 6:00 PM
TRANSCRIPT:
HARRIS: "That is why, also, starting with our administration, we gave TPS, temporary protected status, to Haitian migrants, 55,000. And then more recently we extended temporary protected status to over a 100,000 Haitian migrants for that very reason, that they need support, they need protection."
###
Here's the real video, without the poop:
https://news.grabienDOTcom/story/flashback-kamala-harris-we-extended-temporary-protected-status-to-over