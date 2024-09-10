PROSTITUTE VP GIVES RIGHTS TO 100,000 HAITIAN ILLEGALS

Flashback - Kamala Harris: ‘We Extended Temporary Protected Status to Over 100,000 Haitian Migrants ... They Need Support’

‘They need protection’

Sep 9, 2024 6:00 PM

TRANSCRIPT:

HARRIS: "That is why, also, starting with our administration, we gave TPS, temporary protected status, to Haitian migrants, 55,000. And then more recently we extended temporary protected status to over a 100,000 Haitian migrants for that very reason, that they need support, they need protection."

###

Here's the real video, without the poop:

https://news.grabienDOTcom/story/flashback-kamala-harris-we-extended-temporary-protected-status-to-over