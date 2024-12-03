BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hypersonic 3M22 "Zircon" - Russian Navy & Aerospace Forces Conduct Successful Missile Exercises in the Mediterranean
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
159 views • 6 months ago

Russian Navy and Aerospace Forces Conduct Successful Missile Exercises in the Mediterranean 

For the first time, the Russian MoD has shown what the hypersonic 3M22 "Zircon" looks like.

The Russian Navy and Aerospace Forces conducted exercises in the Mediterranean Sea, launching a range of precision-guided missiles, according to the Ministry of Defense.

During the drills, crews from the Admiral Gorshkov and Admiral Golovko frigates successfully fired hypersonic Zircon missiles. Footage from the Gorshkov frigate shows one of these launches.


Additionally, the Novorossiysk submarine launched a Kalibr cruise missile, while the Bastion missile system fired an Oniks missile from a coastal area.

The Ministry of Defense also released control footage showing the target destruction following the missile launches.

🐻 Of course, the Turkish-backed terrorist media, as well as Ukrainian media, tried to present these exercises as evidence of the Russian Navy's withdrawal from Syria.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
