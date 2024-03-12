BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Collagen Berry Chia Seed Pudding
Alice’s Healthy Bites
Alice’s Healthy Bites
225 views • 03/12/2024

Collagen Berry Chia Seed Pudding

14 oz. Organic Coconut Milk Powder (mix with warm water)

4 scoops Groovy Bee® Collagen Peptides - Hydrolyzed Type I and III Collagen

6 tbsp. Organic Black Chia Seeds

4-5 tsp Organic Stevia Extract Powder

1 tsp. vanilla extract

8 oz. fresh berries (Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, and/or Raspberries)

2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice


Instructions

-PUDDING BASE

Combine the coconut milk, CB Supplements Collagen Powder, chia seeds, stevia, and vanilla extract in a Large Mason Jar, close and shake until fully mixed

Put into the refrigerator for at least 2 hours

It should keep for up to 5 days'


-BERRY BONANZA

Before serving: squeeze lemon juice over berries. (let sit for just a few minutes to soften), then toss or if you want to make a parfait, layer in the berries.

Optional Toppings: unsweetened coconut flakes, slivered almonds, or even some Peanut or Almond Butter


foodingredientsrecipesuperfoodhealth foodcooking
