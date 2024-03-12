© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Collagen Berry Chia Seed Pudding
14 oz. Organic Coconut Milk Powder (mix with warm water)
4 scoops Groovy Bee® Collagen Peptides - Hydrolyzed Type I and III Collagen
6 tbsp. Organic Black Chia Seeds
4-5 tsp Organic Stevia Extract Powder
1 tsp. vanilla extract
8 oz. fresh berries (Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, and/or Raspberries)
2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
Instructions
-PUDDING BASE
Combine the coconut milk, CB Supplements Collagen Powder, chia seeds, stevia, and vanilla extract in a Large Mason Jar, close and shake until fully mixed
Put into the refrigerator for at least 2 hours
It should keep for up to 5 days'
-BERRY BONANZA
Before serving: squeeze lemon juice over berries. (let sit for just a few minutes to soften), then toss or if you want to make a parfait, layer in the berries.
Optional Toppings: unsweetened coconut flakes, slivered almonds, or even some Peanut or Almond Butter