Dr Naomi Wolf summarises Pfizers crime the CV19 injection.

Naomi Wolf delivers a stunning, historic revelation from the War Room's deep dive into the Pfizer documents. The foundational claim that saved millions of lives—that the mRNA shot would keep you out of the hospital and prevent death—was built on a gruesome, cynical lie. For over a year, the public was instructed by the highest levels of government and health officials to take the injection based on this critical promise. Even as every other justification crumbled—95% efficacy, 80% efficacy, stopping transmission—they clung to this one. But Report #89 from the War Room/Daily Clout Pfizer documents research volunteers exposes the illegal data manipulation that made this claim possible. Pfier deliberately delayed recording the deaths of two vaccinated patients in their trial for 26 and 37 days, respectively, violating their own 24-hour protocol. This intentional concealment occurred at the most critical juncture of the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) process. Had Pfizer followed the law and reported these deaths in a timely manner, the final data would have shown an undeniable truth: the number of deaths in the vaccinated and unvaccinated cohorts was exactly the same. The vaccine, in terms of preventing death, showed zero efficacy. By hiding these two deaths, they fraudulently manufactured the appearance of a 100% efficacy in reducing mortality, which allowed the FDA to grant the EUA. The entire mandate architecture, the pressure on billions of people, the "safe and effective" narrative that divided societies—was initiated based on concealed data and a calculated lie. This wasn't a mistake. It was concealment. And the world must know.