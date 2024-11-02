BREAKING: FEMA CAMPS TAKE OVER! - Governments Plan To Ration Food! - Staged E Coli Outbreak!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the building of multiple FEMA camps in places like North Carolina where modified weather events like Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton have ravaged several towns with very little help being given to those in the disaster zones.

In Candler, NC a FEMA camp was put in place under the guise of housing FEMA workers which according to locals are not actually doing much of anything to help after the storm. It seems as though rations, outages and emergency orders are being normalized. It seems this way because it's true.

Governments worldwide are calling for the banning of meat and travel by 2029 to reach "net zero" which was also just signed into mandate in 193 countries with the United Nations' "Pact For The Future."

40% of 9,000 people surveyed recently said they support rationing of meat and fuel to "stop climate change." This is happening simultaneously as they bring in digital ID across the board in the west, modeled after the World Economic Forum's global technocracy. "The Great Reset."

As World War 3 is waged, civil war nears, new plandemic hoaxes like "Bird Flu" lead to the culling of the food supply and the injecting of the meat found on store shelves, as the climate restrictions take hold and devastate farmers worldwide and countless foods are "recalled" due to E Coli (at McDonald's, Taco Bell, Burger King and many other chains) as well as due to listeria at Costco, it's clear they're staging crises to bring in emergency orders, food rations on digital IDs with carbon and social credit scores attached to CBDCs in 15 Minute Cities.

If they say they're going to do these things, believe them. If you don't prepare you will be left in the dust.





While the lab grown meat industry is dying, it will not matter what the market says if the market (the people) are dependent on grocery stores and banks. If so, no matter how awake people are, if they're not prepared they will be forced to eat fake meat as well as mRNA meat in their rations later on as it will be the only food available to them.





Prepare yourselves now.





World Alternative Media

2024