The 2009 US Policy Paper that Laid out Future Israel-Iran War

- Far from a series of diplomatic blunders, the escalating tensions in the Middle East are part of a long-standing US policy of baiting Iran into open war in pursuit of containment and regime change;

- As the US has used conflict to reassert itself over Europe, it is seeking to engulf the Middle East in conflict to once again reassert itself there;

- While the US attempts to create plausible deniability regarding repeated Israel provocations, it is the US ultimately enabling Israeli aggression;

- Claims that Washington seeks to avoid escalation contradict US attempts to block accountability for Israel in the UN Security Council;

- Iran has clearly walked into a trap, what remains to be seen is if it was fully prepared to do so, or if it has gravely miscalculated;

