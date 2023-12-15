Motel With Restaurant And Pool For Sale in UVITA Costa Rica on 10 Acres of Land 749000 - Kevin J Johnston Real Estate

This incredible 10-acre property is on sale now for For Sale $749,000 USD.





There are no limits to what you can do with this amazing piece of land, complete expansion is possible.













Here are the Specs on this amazing deal:













Scenic Property With Charming Hotel, Restaurant, and Location Appeal













This picturesque 10-acre property near central Uvita is home to a winning 40-person restaurant, 10 guest suites, and a private owner’s residence very close to Marino Ballena National Park. This stunning location paired with the well-maintained rustic architecture and manicured grounds makes this property a spectacular find for under a million in this tourist region of Costa Ballena.













The love of wood and other natural materials is evident in the architecture and furniture, which was built with materials found on or near the property. The rustic style gives this property warmth and a sensory experience that is an extension of the luscious nature surrounding it. With the texture of the stone combined with the smell of wood and the plants in the surrounding forest, these spaces create warm environments in harmony with the local vegetation, the play of sunlight filtering through, and the wind meandering across the landscape. Being in such a place connects us to our senses and helps us lose track of time and reminds us of our roots and what beauty our future may hold.













The Samsara Hotel





This hotel has a total of ten guest rooms. The guest suites are spacious and airy, and the beds are comfortable. Six rooms on the lower level have been updated with new tiling, furniture, and bathroom. Each of these suites is forty square meters with two full-sized beds, a full bathroom, A/C, and cable TV. The four rooms on the upper level are clean and well-maintained, in their original style but with all of the same amenities.













The hotel is centrally located near the heart of Uvita and the many attractions in the area. It is directly off the Costanera highway and for many, this is a bonus. Getting to and from where needed is very convenient, while the property grounds are surrounded by lush jungle that backs up to the beach. Guests can enjoy an array of activities on-site or in the surroundings, including hiking, snorkeling, and fishing.













The property is serene, well-kept, and the floral landscaping is always a joy to behold. But the guest favorite is the 6-minute walk through a jungle path to get to a secluded strip of beach that is everything that people love about Costa Rica – pristine and natural. The quick walk to the deserted beach lends to guests often enjoying a morning soak in the clean ocean water.













The low-maintenance fiberglass pool is large and has an abundant deck with many loungers and shade umbrellas. The pool is nestled away from the rooms in a stunning setting surrounded by tropical plants. Monkeys pass by overhead on many occasions while guests are swimming.













This shared guest area is equipped with an outdoor-accessed guest bathroom. There is lots of land surrounding this area where you could build a rancho with a kitchen and BBQ area for easy outdoor entertaining.











