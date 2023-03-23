BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

GET TRUMP!! His Mugshot will be his Campaign Poster + why he WON'T be Indicted
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
345 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 03/23/2023

While the Democrats, and New York district attorney Alvin Bragg, or salivating over at the possibility of a dining Trump, his mug shot will be his campaign poster and propel him to victory, as more and more people become awakened as to how evil and gangster like the Democrat machine is.They want to juice up Trump just enough to be the front runner, because they don't want to face DeSantis, which is why he will not be indicted. A bold prediction.


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.


Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more



Keywords
barack obamademocratsdonald trumpgeorge sorosron desantishypocrisyus politicsrussia gatecoerciontdsgangsterfind people hoax2024 electionalvin braggda alvin braggdonald trump indictedpathway to victoryhatred of donaldgangster politics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy