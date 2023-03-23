GET TRUMP!! His Mugshot will be his Campaign Poster + why he WON'T be Indicted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While the Democrats, and New York district attorney Alvin Bragg, or salivating over at the possibility of a dining Trump, his mug shot will be his campaign poster and propel him to victory, as more and more people become awakened as to how evil and gangster like the Democrat machine is.They want to juice up Trump just enough to be the front runner, because they don't want to face DeSantis, which is why he will not be indicted. A bold prediction.
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more