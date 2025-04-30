Is fossil fuel combustion a problem?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another short video which adds to my previous series of lectures on global warming showing how combustion of fossil fuels influences plant growth
More about this here https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/dfc382f0-8998-42f0-ac91-5544ec7a5449
https://www.brighteon.com/f3ff49da-da85-49ee-a2c1-a4c8aded9e3b