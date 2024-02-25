EMERGENCY ALERT! The Rapture Has been CANCELLED! Amos 8:9

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You can see more at my YouTube channel for ROOFTOP VIDEOS. Is there a rapture coming? Does Amos 9 say anything about it? The answer is yes. The end of Christianity is going to begin as world war III goes into sudden overdrive. And the eclipse of April 8th 2024 is showing us just that. See the short video and find out.