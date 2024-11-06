Hezbollah targeting the IDF's 'Tzrifin' base south of Tel Aviv with Iranian-made 'Fateh-110' ballistic missiles

Hezbollah (Lebanon) has published footage targeting the IDF's 'Tserfin' base south of Tel Aviv with Iranian-made 'Fateh-110' ballistic missiles, near the Tel-Aviv airport. Ben Gurion International Airport, is south of the Israeli commercial hub of Tel Aviv.

In this newly released video, moments before launching the Fateh-110 ballistic missiles, we see Hezbollah using an anti-air defense system for the first time, likely a road mobile battery of a medium range Iranian system.

They launched a total of 6 air defense missiles, probably to force Israeli jets out of Lebanese airspace to prevent them from identifying the missile launch site.