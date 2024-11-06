Hezbollah targeting the IDF's 'Tzrifin' base south of Tel Aviv with Iranian-made 'Fateh-110' ballistic missiles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hezbollah (Lebanon) has published footage targeting the IDF's 'Tserfin' base south of Tel Aviv with Iranian-made 'Fateh-110' ballistic missiles, near the Tel-Aviv airport. Ben Gurion International Airport, is south of the Israeli commercial hub of Tel Aviv.
In this newly released video, moments before launching the Fateh-110 ballistic missiles, we see Hezbollah using an anti-air defense system for the first time, likely a road mobile battery of a medium range Iranian system.
They launched a total of 6 air defense missiles, probably to force Israeli jets out of Lebanese airspace to prevent them from identifying the missile launch site.