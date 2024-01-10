ZECHARIA 5:3 The CURSE of THE OVERCOMER MINISTRY

Zecharia 5:3 Then said he unto me, This is the curse that goeth forth over the face of the whole earth: for every one that stealeth shall be cut off as on this side according to it; and every one that sweareth shall be cut off as on that side according to it. 4 I will bring it forth, saith the LORD of hosts, and it Shall Enter into The House of The Thief, and into The House of Him { Rg Stair } That Sweareth Falsely BY MY NAME: and it shall remain in the midst of his house, and shall consume it with the timber thereof and the stones thereof.





THe HOUSE that False Witness Ralph Stair Built Has Truly Been Fulfilling This Scripture as They Continue To Speak FALSELY !!!

{ as Mr. Denny LIAR-Vee Continues to do } and Are NOTHING But THIEVES Just as Jesus The Christ Spoke:

Luke 19:46 Saying unto them, It is written, My house is the house of prayer: But Ye Have Made it a Denny of Thieves. So Profound !!!

Don't Overlook The OBVIOUS my Friends !!





