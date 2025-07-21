💥Kiev lit up last night

💥🇺🇦 Kiev last night.

Adding:

Last night Russia carried out a strike on a UAV assembly workshop, which Kellogg visited a few days ago, claims MP Dmytruk who left Ukraine.

There is no confirmation of the information so far.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims it struck "enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex and the infrastructure of military airfields." The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed strikes in three locations.