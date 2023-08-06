The US is Howling in PAIN! Russia Has Entered TOP-5 World's Largest Economies, Overtaking Germany!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 2018, when Putin won the next presidential election, he assembled a new government of the country and gave a special order. In particular, he ordered the government to develop stimulating economic development levers so that in 2024 Russia would be in the TOP-5 World's Largest Economies. Back then Western countries, including representatives of the American government, began to ridicule those Putin's order. The West mockingly declared that Russia would never be able to enter the TOP-5 World's Largest Economies in 2024, since for this Moscow would have to overtake Germany, which in principle is not possible to do. *****************************************
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN