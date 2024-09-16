💡 Surprising Financial Perks Of Nonprofits 💼💰

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔 Did you know nonprofits can make as much money as they want through earned income? 💰 And the best part? No excise taxes. Donald Summers, author of "Scaling Altruism" and CEO of Altruist Partners explains.😲
👀 Yes, you read that right. If your income aligns with your mission, you get to keep more of what you make. 🙌
🎁 But that’s not all! Nonprofits can also thrive on gifts and grants, adding even more funding streams to their operations. 🌱
🕵️♀️ Ever heard of impact capital? 🏦 Nonprofits can access reduced-rate debt capital with lower risks, giving them a financial edge that most for-profit businesses can only dream of. 🌟
🔑 With so many ways to secure funding, running a nonprofit has more advantages than you might think! 🚀
✨📎Stay connected and learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above👆