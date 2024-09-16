BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💡 Surprising Financial Perks Of Nonprofits 💼💰
38 views • 8 months ago

🤔 Did you know nonprofits can make as much money as they want through earned income? 💰 And the best part? No excise taxes. Donald Summers, author of "Scaling Altruism" and CEO of Altruist Partners explains.😲

🎶 https://ln.run/3KC0u

👀 Yes, you read that right. If your income aligns with your mission, you get to keep more of what you make. 🙌

🎁 But that’s not all! Nonprofits can also thrive on gifts and grants, adding even more funding streams to their operations. 🌱

🕵️♀️ Ever heard of impact capital? 🏦 Nonprofits can access reduced-rate debt capital with lower risks, giving them a financial edge that most for-profit businesses can only dream of. 🌟

🔑 With so many ways to secure funding, running a nonprofit has more advantages than you might think! 🚀

✨📎Stay connected and learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above👆

