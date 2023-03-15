First Footage Of Russian Su-27 Harassing American MQ-9 Reaper And CBS Copium (Brief)

Russia released a video of its fighter alongside the downed Reaper.

Interestingly, the MQ-9 was equipped with a VERY advanced surveillance system. The Gorgon Stare, as the video confirms.

China, Russia and Iran have had problems in this area, where the US actually has a significant advantage. If Russia recovers the remains of this surveillance system it could be very interesting for study.

Recall that the US previously refused to supply the MQ-9 to Ukraine for fear that it would be shot down and the Russians would study it.

Not only did this happen, but the downed aircraft was carrying one of NATO's most advanced surveillance systems.

~Intel Slava Z



Mirrored - December1991

