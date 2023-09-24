Viral RFK Jr. Video Gets Deleted By “X”: Here’s What They Didn’t Want You To See

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from The Vigilant Fox
September 4, 2023
https://vigilantnews.com/post/viral-rfk-jr-video-gets-deleted-by-x
So, what did Robert Kennedy Jr. say that crossed the line?
The video was a clip of RFK Jr. breaking down the Pfizer clinical trials with podcast host Brian Rose. And what he exposed, according to Pfizer’s own data, was that people who received Pfizer’s COVID vaccine showed a 23.5% GREATER likelihood of dying than the placebo group after six months.