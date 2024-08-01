Trump - "Kamala Harris was always of Indian heritage, I didn’t know she was black until years ago when she happened to turn black"

‘Kamala Harris was always of Indian heritage, I didn’t know she was black until years ago when she happened to turn black’ – Trump

At the Q&A run by the National Association of Black Journalists, Trump was asked if he believed Kamala Harris is on the ticket because she is a black woman. ‘I really don’t know. Could be.’, he responded.

‘She was always of Indian heritage, only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was black until number of years ago when she happened to turn black, and now she wants to be known as black. But I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t, because she all of sudden made a turn’, Trump said.



