Trump - "Kamala Harris was always of Indian heritage, I didn’t know she was black until years ago when she happened to turn black"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Kamala Harris was always of Indian heritage, I didn’t know she was black until years ago when she happened to turn black’ – Trump
At the Q&A run by the National Association of Black Journalists, Trump was asked if he believed Kamala Harris is on the ticket because she is a black woman. ‘I really don’t know. Could be.’, he responded.
‘She was always of Indian heritage, only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was black until number of years ago when she happened to turn black, and now she wants to be known as black. But I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t, because she all of sudden made a turn’, Trump said.