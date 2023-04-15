Trailer for the defunct movie "EXIT"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_tQ1QvFJKk
(subtitles on youtube)Daring robbery!Robbing an underground poker club by a guy who might not be up to it...
To repay a debt to one influential person, Ivan takes on the robbery of an underground poker club. Unfortunately for Ivan, this man also turned out to be a participant in the game. Everything would go according to plan, but the door closes and Ivan finds himself locked up with dangerous people. Now Ivan has to find a way out of this situation, and the players will have to play another game.
Director - Philip Rodik https://vk.com/philipr0
Cameraman - Mikhail Smirnov (video studio CMCproduction)
Sound Design - Vadim Zabrodsky Workshop-Sound Workshop-Sound
Make-up - Olga Sorokina
Composer - Roman Kostikov
Roles played:
Volodya Verzhbitsky
Ruslan Dulich
Fedor Konovalov
Alexander Moisa
Alexander Krutinsky
Pavel Zaitsev
Vyacheslav Vishnyakov
Roles dubbed:
Sergey Kolbintsev
Edward Rockman
Alexey Muzhitsky
The trailer was shot specifically for the competition.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://coub.com/violettawennman
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws