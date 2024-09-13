Please support our Sponsors!

Cleaning up our Meat

Featuring Cory Eft, Co-founder, Astoria

Astoria.com, @AstoriaGrow, Email: [email protected]

If Trump holds to his promise next year (unlike last time), Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will be disgorging corporations' regulatory capture that’s largely responsible for chronic disease - the real epidemic – which has exploded from 10% of Americans in 1990 to over 60% in 2017. In addition to what RFK will do, the more important question is what can YOU do?

For one, you can elect politicians who will support RFK’s mission to Make America HEALTHY Again. You can also be more discerning about the food you buy, by patronizing organic agriculture and buying from farmers markets. But how can we cajole farmers to replace dangerous factory behavior with regenerative practices - necessary to even access clean food?

Too many farmers - like doctors selling their independent practices for less stressful employment in hospitals - have been selling out to corporations, which build factory farms which poison our food and make us sick. They over-vaccinate, overuse pHARMa products, and feed their livestock nutrient-poor food. It takes work and a strong supply chain to remain traditional or adopt cutting-edge organic and (even better) regenerative farming techniques.

At Astoria, Mr. Eft seeks a national online auction platform that will connect breeders’ livestock with farmers and ranchers raising healthy animals on pasture. Does he offer the missing piece that will grow the population of farmers willing to serve our market for healthier food? Can the success of his venture help reverse the epidemic of chronic disease?

Cory is a computer guy committed to the growth of holistic farming. He’s also an expert in grounding… and enjoys running barefoot, just like Johnny Appleseed ;-)