REAL TALK W-ME / 🌎 STILL SLAMMED BY GAMMA RAY BURST ENERGY / WATERS GO RED FROM WORMWOOD-PLANET X / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Mar 29, 2024





Today is now 3/29/23, ..I show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also... In this video again you'll hear some real talk from me to you all. You'll see much more of the massive amounts of galactic cosmic radiation pouring in today again for like the third or fourth day in a row from 1 of 2 gamma ray burst waves that are coming by the thousands that is slamming backside of earth that is NOT coming from the sun thus why NASA and space weathers site don't talk about what's really hitting earth. Along with biblical Wormwood/ planet x earths twin sun coming closer to earth and the sun so things are going to get worse by the hour. As earth is in a full major earthquake and volcanic eruption mode..... You'll see waters turning blood Red from red iron oxide dust falling from earths twin sun planet x turning waters Red in Virginia USA and in Saudi Arabia as is Also happening worldwide as planet x gets closer. As you'll hear a clip from planet x/ FEMA insider mike from around the world as he speaks in a short clip on the coming soon red dust event. The red iron oxide dust shall soon fall worldwide from planet x..... You'll see what I call atmospheric tails created when certain planet x system bodies and other comet and celestial objects pass earth and can manipulate and change earths atmosphere creating large tails that come close to the ground. You'll see a new catch by me of a red planet x system body seen on Different public European sky cameras within the last day and a half I caught it.... You'll see big things now also connected coming with the April 8th biblical solar eclipse over us here in the USA on 4/8/24 and things CERN is going to do during the solar eclipse and what NASA plans doing shooting 3 rockets with the connection to a fallen dark demonic entity what Egypt called the quote "god Apep" also known by other names like serpent of the Nile. And the serpent or the snake. Also called APOPHIS which is the same name as the massive asteroid swinging back earths way which I have a feeling will slam earth in soon God's own time... Apep they also call the DRAGON which we know bible calls Satan the dragon and planet x one of its many names in the Bible is the fiery red dragon of revelation 12... So we have ALOT coming and happening. And real pictures of what we have known a long time as the quote "mothman" which isn't anything regular nor good but in my opinion something dark and fallen in nature.. as you'll see someone caught that in Mexico. So you'll see my own pictures and footage and captures and findings by me plus you'll see footage credited to others on YouTube and Facebook and social media like videos some shared by brother in Christ John traczyk... Plus more .Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope and Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my main notes are.





Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5g5UpU2bIU