First birth on the farm

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our very tame matriarch, Tiny Muppet, was broody all the time. So, we decided to give her some surrogate eggs to sit on. Two out of 14 produced sweet little chicks. She is a great mama! When the babies are old enough, we'll try again. If she was laying, we'd have more Silkies, but alas, we adopted her in old age.