Russian Explosive Victories in the SMO (Special Military Operation).

Victory will be ours!

Adding:

US Court Blocks Trump's Sweeping Tariffs

A U.S. federal court has ruled that U.S. President Donald Trump exceeded his authority by imposing broad tariffs under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The court found that the economic conditions cited did not constitute a national emergency, and that the tariffs bypassed congressional authority over taxation.

The decision blocks tariffs Trump had levied on nearly all U.S. trading partners, including earlier tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada. While tariffs on steel, aluminum, and autos remain intact—implemented under different statutes requiring Commerce Department investigations—this ruling undermines the legal foundation of Trump’s broader trade agenda.

Importers affected by these tariffs are now seeking refunds for the duties they paid. While the court has ordered the cessation of tariff collections, the process for obtaining refunds is still unfolding. Businesses are hopeful that, depending on the outcome of the appeals, they may recover some of the costs incurred due to the now-invalidated tariffs.

The Trump administration has filed an appeal, and the case may proceed to higher courts, including the Supreme Court.