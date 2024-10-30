BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Killing us softly Via Weather Modification
Mike Martins Channel
Mike Martins Channel
83 views • 7 months ago

He references a "Mike in the Night" episode from 2019 where he and others debunked claims about human-caused climate change by comparing them to natural events, like the eruption of Mount St. Helens in 1980. Martins argues that this volcanic eruption released more ash and soot into the atmosphere than humans have in 100 years, yet the area affected by the eruption eventually recovered and became lush and green again. Overall, Mike is critical of both government agencies and scientific bodies, accusing them of feeding people "lies" and pushing deceptive agendas about the climate. He questions the "trust the science" mantra, implying that not all scientific information being shared is truthful or beneficial. He also emphasizes the importance of carbon, not only for life on Earth but also in the context of debates about reducing carbon emissions, criticizing efforts to reduce it to extreme levels. This commentary highlights his broader views on the manipulation of climate science and the broader societal response to it, reinforcing a recurring theme of distrust in mainstream narratives. climate change, global warming, Greta Thunberg, environmental skepticism, climate experts, climate narrative, ozone layer, acid rain, methane protection, Florida underwater, government manipulation, climate cycles, historical climate data, carbon reduction, carbon emissions, Mount St. Helens eruption, natural disasters, media deception, scientific trust, environmental agendas, Mike in the Night, environmental hoaxes, seasonal weather changes, carbon-based life, volcanic activity, hydroelectric schemes, tree carbon absorption, human impact on climate, climate data erasure, skepticism on climate science, climate debunking, environmental alarmism, climate crisis skept

Keywords
volcanic activitycarbon-based lifeclimate crisismike in the nightscientific trustenvironmental agendasenvironmental hoaxesseasonal weather changeshydroelectric schemestree carbon absorptionhuman impact on climateclimate data erasureskepticism on climate scienceclimate debunkingenvironmental alarmism
