Real Intel: Power Struggles Fueled by Blackmail, Surveillance & Coercion w/ Dr. Dave Janda

Dr. Dave Janda returns to unpack the intersection of Epstein-era blackmail networks, “Russia collusion” narratives, and the power struggles playing out in the United States and around the world. We explore why so many actions on the public stage appear irrational and contradictory, and what deeper incentives might be driving them.

Janda also shares a personal, heartfelt story from his time on The Oprah Winfrey Show—a moment that still shapes how he thinks about courage, influence, and responsibility.

Follow Dr. Dave Janda @ https://DaveJanda.com

