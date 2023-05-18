Americans leaving the USA? 260 Million people gone by 2025? WTF?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deagle.com predicted a decade ago the mass migration from the continental United States of America to wherever, 260 million people gone by 2025? How?
Explicit language warning, I'm a potty mouth soldier, grew up in a different world than most and I'm busy foul mouth when I let loose!
Hope you enjoy and learn something that helps you find strength to be ready for what comes next...