The solar eclipse, April 8, 2024 in the USA, is an alert for all humanity

You think that only America is in danger from the path of darkness. It is not so, my children, it is an alert for all humanity, it is a call of attention for all humanity, pay attention! Every place where the shadow of darkness passes has great significance, which will spread and replicate itself on every continent

April 3, 2024 – Message of Our Lord Jesus Christ to Luz de Maria

“Beloved children, I bless all mankind.

Receive My infinite Love, My children.

Some of My children before the confirmation of Revelations given by My Mother, by My beloved St. Michael the Archangel, by Me and by some of My Saints, have decided to initiate the amendment of their lives and opt for the path of conversion, adoring Me, giving Me the glory and honor that I deserve. This is the recognition I have awaited from the humble of heart.

I call you to recognize Me as your Lord and your God, (*Rom, 10, 9 -10) in the face of the scorn of so many of My children who do not love Me and do not wish to know Me, for which reason I come before each one of you as a beggar of love so that you may be saved.The Third World War…)

Ungodliness reigns in the face of the conflicts of the moment. So many centers of conflict in which mankind finds itself are indicative of the extent of the great conflict of the Third World War.

(The solar eclipse, April 8, 2024…)

My beloved children, every world event is part of the escalation of events, among them the signs and signals which I allow on high as they pass from light into darkness.

I call you to repentance and conversion. It is urgent that My children, all My children convert and worship Me as their Lord and their King, without forgetting My Most Holy Mother who constantly protects them.

I come to call you to repentance now!

I come to call you to prayer now!

I come to call you to repentance now!

I come to call you to prayer now!

I come to call you to be spiritually vigilant now! You think that only America is in danger from the path of darkness. It is not so, my children, it is an alert for all humanity, it is a call of attention for all humanity, pay attention! Every place where the shadow of darkness passes has great significance, which will spread and replicate itself on every continent. I call you little children to be compassionate and merciful to one another. This event is a sign and a signal at the same time so that you, My children, do not interpret, but remain alert to the fulfillment of the Prophecies.












