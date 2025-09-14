TWO SHALL BE ONE FLESH

The Great Mystery of Christ and the Church and Husband and Wife.

Then shall the kingdom of heaven be likened unto ten virgins, which took their lamps, and went forth to meet the bridegroom. And five of them were wise, and five were foolish.

(Matthew 25:1-2 KJV)

Know ye not that your bodies are the members of Christ? shall I then take the members of Christ, and make them the members of an harlot? God forbid. What? know ye not that he which is joined to an harlot is one body? for two, saith he, shall be one flesh.

(1 Corinthians 6:15-16 KJV)





