"Jesus Heals A Demon Possessed Man At Capernaum"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
11 views • 3 weeks ago

Jesus healed demon possessed people during his earthly ministry.  One such man entered a synagogue at Capernaum where Jesus was teaching.  The man was possessed  by an unclean spirit.  The demon recognized Jesus as the Holy One of God, and begged him not to destroy him.  Jesus used his authority to rebuke the unclean spirit, and commanded him to be silent and to leave the man.  The demon convulsed the man and left.  This demonstrated an immediate and  powerful exorcism done by Jesus to show his supreme authority over demonic forces.  Another miracle performed by Jesus!

Keywords
spiritual warfaremiracle of jesushealing a demon possessed man at capernaumjesus had authority over unclean spiritsthe demon revealed himself in the synagoguethe demon cried out to jesusthe demon recognized jesusthe demon asked jesus not to destroy himjesus rebuked the unclean spiritjesus commanded him to be silentjesus commanded the demon to leave the manthe demon left the manthe man was set freethe people viewing the miracle were astonished by the authority of jesusjesus even had authority over forces of darknessjesus teaches and healsdemons and satan were cast out of heaven by goddemons are the driving force for evil in the world
