ANA KASPARIAN'S ₪ ANTISEMITISM

It's (((pon farr))) time again!





Reposting from SUNDAY LONG LIVE RADIO 📻 (((PON FARR))





Go rent AMOK TIME, if you've never seen it or heard of it - it is essential viewing





Next, let's look for a good discussion on the subject - you know Wikipedia can eat my entire ass





https://www.startrek.com/database_article/pon-farr - we'll go with this, just to set a barometer: "Every seven years, the adult Vulcan undergoes an extreme and erratic physical and psychological imbalance"





So - extrapolation





I'm seeing (((pon farr))) all about me





This is the end of Caddyshack, just as I've always said.





Notice as to how only certain people are losing their shit?





wha hoppen, mon





You guys were just dancing in the streets





Oop





Your shenanigans SUNK THE BALL





WE TOLD YOU NOT TO BE STUPID, YOU MORONS





HERE COMES THE WRECKING CRUE, BITCHES





https://old.bitchute.com/video/i7Z2ykkQlxYq/





https://x.com/Jacobionite/status/1844957154580602930





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TThstdfJJkY





