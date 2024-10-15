BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ANA KASPARIAN'S ₪ ANTISEMITISM
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 7 months ago

It's (((pon farr))) time again!


Reposting from SUNDAY LONG LIVE RADIO 📻 (((PON FARR))


Go rent AMOK TIME, if you've never seen it or heard of it - it is essential viewing


Next, let's look for a good discussion on the subject - you know Wikipedia can eat my entire ass


https://www.startrek.com/database_article/pon-farr - we'll go with this, just to set a barometer: "Every seven years, the adult Vulcan undergoes an extreme and erratic physical and psychological imbalance"


So - extrapolation


I'm seeing (((pon farr))) all about me


This is the end of Caddyshack, just as I've always said.


Notice as to how only certain people are losing their shit?


wha hoppen, mon


You guys were just dancing in the streets


Oop


Your shenanigans SUNK THE BALL


WE TOLD YOU NOT TO BE STUPID, YOU MORONS


HERE COMES THE WRECKING CRUE, BITCHES


https://old.bitchute.com/video/i7Z2ykkQlxYq/


https://x.com/Jacobionite/status/1844957154580602930


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TThstdfJJkY


Please join my Just Chatting streams or my Discord community.


https://discord.gg/Wn2AqhkH7x


Donations & Support ?


- Donate to Fountain of Comfort: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=QEPCG9YWH38B8


- If you want to talk to me one on one, I am available. You can message me through Discord or any of contact methods on the site below. Yes, I want to talk to you. Please feel free to contribute to Fountain of Comfort, if you feel that I am doing useful work.


https://www.fountainofcomfort.org/


- I do all my streams on StreamYard and I am a big fan of the service. You can use this referral link to sign up for a free account. Let me know if you need help or a walk-through: https://streamyard.com/pal/c/5476657243357184

Keywords
antisemitismana kasparianpon farrmulti pronged offensivejacob faturechi
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy